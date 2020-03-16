Coronavirus in Tennessee: Case count grows to 52

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.

According to the updated case numbers on Monday, March 16, Tennessee has 52 cases of COVID-19.

Sevier County has its first coronavirus case; the number of cases in Knox County remained unchanged as of Monday at one.

County Case Count

Campbell 1 Davidson

25

Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby

2 Sullivan

1

Williamson

18







