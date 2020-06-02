Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases are up by 821 to 24,375

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee saw a sharp jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Cases were up by 821 — or 3.5% — to 24,375, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Deaths also jumped by 3.8% from Monday to 381, an increase of 14. There have been 15,916 recoveries from the virus, the Department of Health said.

There have been 1,792 people hospitalized and 462,136 have been tested.

