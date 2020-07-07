Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases climb to 53,514 while deaths reach 665

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 53,514.
The one-day increase in cases is 2.6%. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 665, up by 12, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 31,827 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,950 people hospitalized and 920,801 have been tested.
Sevier County, which has become a hotspot for cases, announced on Tuesday a mask mandate will go into effect on Friday.
A group of critical care physicians on Monday called on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Meanwhile, in Shelby County, which has the most coronavirus cases, the county Health Department announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the county.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County deaths hit 8, state tops 50,000 cases
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again
- Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus
- Country still ‘knee-deep’ in first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci says
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active cases in Knox County top 500
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19
- Tennessee doctors: Make masks mandatory, enforce rules
- FC Dallas withdraws from the MLS is Back tournament
- Federal government to start surge testing program after 32 states show rise in COVID-19 cases
- Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19
- East TN counties deciding whether to implement mask mandates
- Coronavirus: Hamilton County issues mask mandate