Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases climb to 53,514 while deaths reach 665

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 53,514.

The one-day increase in cases is 2.6%. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 665, up by 12, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 31,827 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,950 people hospitalized and 920,801 have been tested.

Sevier County, which has become a hotspot for cases, announced on Tuesday a mask mandate will go into effect on Friday.

A group of critical care physicians on Monday called on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Shelby County, which has the most coronavirus cases, the county Health Department announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the county.

