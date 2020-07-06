Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases hit 52,155 with 724 new cases on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You could fill half of Neyland Stadium with the number of people that have had the coronavirus in Tennessee. The state reported 724 new cases on Monday, raising the total to 52,155.

The one-day increase in cases is 1.4%, a smaller increase than in the past few days. The number of dead from COVID-19 is 653, up by seven, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 31,020 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,897 people hospitalized and 904,237 have been tested.

