Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise by 298 to 25,120 with 401 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus were 25,120 on Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases were up by 298 — or 1.2%, the Department of Health reported.

Deaths were also up by 3.4% from Wednesday to 401, an increase of 13. There have been 16,643 recoveries from the virus.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,855 people hospitalized and 476,138 have been tested.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 25,120 as of June 4, 2020, including 401 deaths, 1,855 hospitalizations and 16,643 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/HvmXmUadOH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 4, 2020