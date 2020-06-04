Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise by 298 to 25,120 with 401 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus were 25,120 on Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Cases were up by 298 — or 1.2%, the Department of Health reported.
Deaths were also up by 3.4% from Wednesday to 401, an increase of 13. There have been 16,643 recoveries from the virus.
There have been 1,855 people hospitalized and 476,138 have been tested.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
