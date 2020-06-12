Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise to 29,126 with 468 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee were up 786 to 29,126 — or a 2.8% one-day increase, the Tennessee Department of Health said Friday.

Deaths were also up from Thursday to 468, an increase of 27, or 6.1%.

One reason for the big jump in numbers is probable cases and probable deaths are included in the statistics. The state had been using confirmed cases and deaths.

Some 19,425 people have recovered from the virus.

There have been 2,049 people hospitalized and 594,960 have been tested.

