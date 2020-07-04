Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases up 2.9% to 50,140

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s escalating coronavirus outbreak continued Saturday with 1,428 new virus cases and four new COVID-19 related deaths.
That brings the total case count to 50,140, up 2.9%. The death toll is 637, the Tennessee Department of Health reported..
Some 30,043 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,860 people hospitalized and 878,230 have been tested.
Late Friday, Gov. Bill Lee gave county mayors in 89 counties the authority to set mask-wearing mandates. The executive order does not apply to the six largest counties which have their own health departments. Knox, Shelby and Davidson counties have made masks mandatory in most indoor public places.
Sevier County, one of the counties where number of coronavirus cases has shot up in recent weeks, may announce Monday whether it will make masks mandatory.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the suspension of on-site visitation, including volunteer ministries, at all SCSO corrections facilities until further notice.
Knox County reported a record number of cases on Saturday.
