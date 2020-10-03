Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cherokee High School to move to virtual-only instruction for one week due to COVID-19 concerns

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Hawkins County School District announces that Cherokee High School will make the move to all instruction to virtual for the week of October 5-9.

This move after a, “…rise in identified COVID-19 cases affecting staff and students at CHS.”

“All students need to log in to their classes as scheduled. Students will need to watch for instructions from their teachers. Classes will resume as scheduled the week of October 19, following the fall break recess.”

Meal pickups will be offered daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library entrance; all meals will be free to ages 0-18.

