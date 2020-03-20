Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 228, according to state health department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.
According to the updated case numbers on Friday, March 20, Tennessee has 228 cases of COVID-19, up from 154 on Thursday.
Most of the cases continue to be in Middle Tennessee, but several new counties in East Tennessee and across the state are beginning to report cases.
|County
|Case Count
|
ANDERSON
|
1
|
BLOUNT
|
1
|
BRADLEY
|
1
|
CAMPBELL
|
1
|
CHEATHAM
|
2
|
CUMBERLAND
|
2
|
DAVIDSON
|
101
|
DICKSON
|
2
|
DYER
|
1
|
GREENE
|
1
|
HAMBLEN
|
1
|
HAMILTON
|
5
|
JEFFERSON
|
1
|
KNOX
|
3
|
MAURY
|
1
|
MONTGOMERY
|
3
|
ROBERTSON
|
2
|
RUTHERFORD
|
1
|
SEVIER
|
1
|
SHELBY
|
4
|
SULLIVAN
|
1
|
SUMNER
|
11
|
TIPTON
|
1
|
WASHINGTON
|
2
|
WILLIAMSON
|
35
|
WILSON
|
3
|
Out of TN
|
40
|
Grand Total
|
228
The CDC reported earlier Friday there are 15,219 cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 201 deaths attributed to the virus.
