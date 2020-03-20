Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 228, according to state health department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.

According to the updated case numbers on Friday, March 20, Tennessee has 228 cases of COVID-19, up from 154 on Thursday.

Most of the cases continue to be in Middle Tennessee, but several new counties in East Tennessee and across the state are beginning to report cases.

County Case Count ANDERSON 1 BLOUNT 1 BRADLEY 1 CAMPBELL 1 CHEATHAM 2 CUMBERLAND 2 DAVIDSON 101 DICKSON 2 DYER 1 GREENE 1 HAMBLEN 1 HAMILTON 5 JEFFERSON 1 KNOX 3 MAURY 1 MONTGOMERY 3 ROBERTSON 2 RUTHERFORD 1 SEVIER 1 SHELBY 4 SULLIVAN 1 SUMNER 11 TIPTON 1 WASHINGTON 2 WILLIAMSON 35 WILSON 3 Out of TN 40 Grand Total 228

The CDC reported earlier Friday there are 15,219 cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 201 deaths attributed to the virus.