1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases swell to 1,203 House passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases swell to 1,203

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue their rise with 1,203 cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, up 26% from the 957 officially reported Thursday.

There have been six deaths and 103 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Health Department also said 16,091 COVID-19 tests have been done statewide.

The Knox County Health Department said earlier Friday the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County is 30. Six has been hospitalized and 11 have recovered from the virus. The total number of tests conducted grew is 542. The state number for Knox County is 31 cases.

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
0-10 15
11-20 63
21-30 314
31-40 194
41-50 196
51-60 191
61-70 126
71-80 75
80+ 20
Pending 9
Total 1,203

The number of cases has increased 428% since last Friday’s case count of 228.

RELATED: On social distancing, KCHD’s Dr. Buchanan urges public to ‘keep it up’

RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline

One of the most frequently asked questions in the COVID-19 pandemic is why the number of confirmed cases by the Tennessee Health Department differs from some of the numbers from county health officials.

The county with the biggest difference in reported cases is Davidson. The locally reported number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County is 312 and local public health officials in Shelby County are reporting 223 cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants"

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego"

60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine"

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000"

Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19"

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School"

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote"

Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter