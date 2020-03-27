Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases swell to 1,203

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue their rise with 1,203 cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, up 26% from the 957 officially reported Thursday.
There have been six deaths and 103 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Health Department also said 16,091 COVID-19 tests have been done statewide.
The Knox County Health Department said earlier Friday the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County is 30. Six has been hospitalized and 11 have recovered from the virus. The total number of tests conducted grew is 542. The state number for Knox County is 31 cases.
|Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
|0-10
|15
|11-20
|63
|21-30
|314
|31-40
|194
|41-50
|196
|51-60
|191
|61-70
|126
|71-80
|75
|80+
|20
|Pending
|9
|Total
|1,203
The number of cases has increased 428% since last Friday’s case count of 228.
RELATED: On social distancing, KCHD’s Dr. Buchanan urges public to ‘keep it up’
RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline
One of the most frequently asked questions in the COVID-19 pandemic is why the number of confirmed cases by the Tennessee Health Department differs from some of the numbers from county health officials.
The county with the biggest difference in reported cases is Davidson. The locally reported number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County is 312 and local public health officials in Shelby County are reporting 223 cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Blount Memorial Hospital has first positive test for COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee recommends schools remain closed through April 24
- British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need of donations
- Doctor: Tennessee advises using diapers to protect from coronavirus
- Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis
- Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
- Virus takes toll on US military as it tries to aid civilians
- Florida man warns others after fake COVID-19 relief check arrives in mail
- Crocs donating free shoes to healthcare workers
- Loans now available to small businesses hurting during crisis
- $2-3 billion dollars likely headed to TN for COVID-19 response, but governor resists “shelter at home” order
- Coronavirus making it harder for domestic violence victims to stay safe
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TWRA to temporarily forgive sales tax on water vessels due to clerk office closures
- Trump say feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk, social distancing