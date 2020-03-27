Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases swell to 1,203

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue their rise with 1,203 cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, up 26% from the 957 officially reported Thursday.

There have been six deaths and 103 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Health Department also said 16,091 COVID-19 tests have been done statewide.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 1,203 as of March 27, 2020, including six deaths and 103 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0JO5RjL0vB — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 27, 2020

The Knox County Health Department said earlier Friday the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County is 30. Six has been hospitalized and 11 have recovered from the virus. The total number of tests conducted grew is 542. The state number for Knox County is 31 cases.

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases

0-10 15 11-20 63 21-30 314 31-40 194 41-50 196 51-60 191 61-70 126 71-80 75 80+ 20 Pending 9 Total 1,203

The number of cases has increased 428% since last Friday’s case count of 228.

RELATED: On social distancing, KCHD’s Dr. Buchanan urges public to ‘keep it up’

RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline

One of the most frequently asked questions in the COVID-19 pandemic is why the number of confirmed cases by the Tennessee Health Department differs from some of the numbers from county health officials.

The county with the biggest difference in reported cases is Davidson. The locally reported number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County is 312 and local public health officials in Shelby County are reporting 223 cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.