Coronavirus in Tennessee: Department of Health reports 19,789 cases, 329 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday in Tennessee is 19,789, the Tennessee Department of Health said. Some 329 people have died.

Cases rose by 395 – or 2%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by 14 — 4.4% — from Friday, according to the Department of Health.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,573 people hospitalized and 12,745 have recovered. The number of people tested is 373,578.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 19,789 as of May 23, 2020, including 329 deaths, 1,573 hospitalizations and 12,745 recovered. For more information: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/3IPgmfaDuE — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 23, 2020