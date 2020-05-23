Coronavirus in Tennessee: Department of Health reports 19,789 cases, 329 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday in Tennessee is 19,789, the Tennessee Department of Health said. Some 329 people have died.
Cases rose by 395 – or 2%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by 14 — 4.4% — from Friday, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 1,573 people hospitalized and 12,745 have recovered. The number of people tested is 373,578.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
