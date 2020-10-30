TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Friday evening, Governor Bill Lee extended the state of emergency in order to continue the fight against COVID-19 in Tennessee.
The extension is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. (Central Daylight Time) on October 30, and remain until December 29.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends state of emergency to Dec. 29
- Lovey-dovey long before spooky: Historian shares the romanticism of Halloween in Knoxville
- Battling false information: Where to go for facts before Election Day
- Despite record turnout, Dems worried about voter suppression
- NHL’s Coyotes dismiss draft pick who bullied Black classmate