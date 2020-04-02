Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues order requiring Tennesseans to stay home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee has issued a new executive order requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows citizens are not staying at home.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” Lee says. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”

Executive Order 23 will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 14, 2020.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation analyzed traffic patterns for March 2020. While safer at home measures and further restrictions on businesses showed a steep drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13-29, data beginning on March 30 indicates travel is trending upwards, again.

The Lee administration also analyzed data from Unacast to understand cell phone mobility and determine movement trends among people. Unacast indicates the movement of Tennesseans is trending toward pre-COVID-19 levels.

“The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” Lee said. “Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives.”

Previously, Lee had only “strongly urged” people to stay at home, saying he was stopping short of a statewide mandate because he wanted to “protect personal liberties.” Lee received thousands of pleas from doctors and other medical professionals that a stronger order would help curb the virus’ spread.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating sites in the Memphis area to convert to medical care facilities to ease the burden on hospitals.

The Army Corps said it has been asked by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials to assess possible locations in West Tennessee.

The search for more medical sites comes as hospitals anticipating a patient surge seek out more supplies, including masks, ventilators and beds. Residents are urged to follow social distancing rules and stay home as much as possible as infections rise. Still, officials worry the need for key supplies and medical staff will exceed capacity.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.