Coronavirus in Tennessee: Hamblen County has first confirmed case, Mayor Bill Brittain says

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain confirmed the first case in his county of COVID-19 on Friday.

Brittain, also the chairman of the Hamblen County coronavirus task force, made the announcement in a Youtube video.

“The Tennessee Department of Health has notified the Hamblen County Health Department that the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the county,” Brittain said.

The Tennessee Health Department has told Hamblen County officials the patient has self-isolated and will follow up on the case.

Brittain encourages residents to keep practicing preventative measures like avoiding sick people and crowds, avoiding physical contact, washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and coughing into a tissue or your sleeve. Guidelines also implore people to avoid touching their face and eyes and to disinfect frequently used services daily.

“We urge you to follow the CDC guidelines: Stay at home if you’re sick, call your doctor or medical provider if your symptoms worsen,” Brittain said.

Contact the East Tennessee Regional Health Department hotline at 865-549-5343 for more information.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

