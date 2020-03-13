Coronavirus in Tennessee: How local schools and universities are responding

Here’s how county school systems, universities and colleges across East Tennessee are reacting as greater public precautions are taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

East Tennessee County School Systems:

Anderson County Schools: No closures have been announced as of Friday. Officials told WATE they’ve been formulating a plan since late February. Following a meeting of administrators on Thursday, Anderson County School said in a Facebook post, “you will begin to see decisions that were made in this meeting implemented in the everyday activities of our students.”

Blount County Schools: No closures have been announced as of Friday. According to The Daily Times, school officials are working to recoup travel expenses after canceling paid school trips to New York and Florida.

Campbell County Public Schools: Officials dispelled rumors of any cancelations on their Facebook page on Thursday. “We do not currently plan to close schools based on the information we have now,” the post reads before going on to say they are in regular contact with the Health Department, State Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cocke County Schools: School officials have yet to release any updates on possible precautions or cancelations and are following all Cocke County Health Department and CDC guidelines.

Grainger County Schools: TnAchieves has canceled the remainder of its mandatory TN Promise meetings. Students and parents/guardians have been sent a mandatory webinar to retain TN Promise eligibility. The deadline to watch the short webinar is 12:59 p.m. EDT April 3. Click here for more information.

Hamblen County Schools: School officials have canceled all nonessential, in-person meetings after school to help prevent the potential spread. A presentation on the system’s response and preparations will be recorded and posted on the school district’s website, www.hcboe.net, on Monday, March 16. Parents and community members to send in questions they may have, and we will answer these during the presentation. Questions should be emailed to webbk@hcboe.net and have “virus questions” in the subject line.

Jefferson County Schools: School officials released this statement on their website: “Jefferson County Schools is aware of state and national closings and cancellations due to contagious diseases. Our School District Leadership Team continues to meet and review to determine next steps. Health Department guidance has not changed. However, all information is being considered and if a decision is made to change school operations, we will share that information through the same channels used to communicate weather closings.”

Knox County Schools: Knox County Schools said Thursday that it was closing schools March 13, “due to the latest public health developments” and to get an early start on cleaning since spring break is next week. On Friday, KCS announced that a scheduled administration of the SAT exam at Bearden High School scheduled on Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.

Loudon County Schools: Loudon County’s spring break runs from March 9-13. An update on the district site says any student or staff that has traveled outside of the country during spring break will need to contact their school administrator Monday for additional guidance before returning to school. Students who have traveled to a country with a Level 3 travel health notice will be asked to stay home from school for a period of 14 days.

McMinn County Schools:

Union County Schools: School officials have released a list of procedures recommended by the CDC to curb the spread of the virus. The most up to date information can be found by calling the Union County Health Department at 865-992-3867.

Colleges & Universities :

Carson-Newman University: University President Charles A. Fowler announced Friday that the institution would be suspending courses on Monday and Tuesday before moving all lecture courses online Wednesday. The campus community and families could find the latest updates on the Carson-Newman Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information webpage: cn.edu/covidupdates.

Cleveland State Community College: Updates as they are made available, along with useful tools for you to keep on hand, will be found on the COVID-19 Information page on the college’s website. As a college within the Tennessee Board of Regents System, Cleveland State follows the recommendations and guidelines of federal and state agencies

East Tennessee State University: All face-to-face courses will move online March 23 through April 9. Online courses may be extended through the rest of the semester if necessary. Students will not be charged any additional fees for courses impacted by the change. Current online courses will continue as scheduled.

Johnson University: Face-to-face classroom instruction will end Friday, March 13, and will resume Monday, April 13. The following events have been canceled: Dr. Reyes and Dr. Weatherly’s concert, Lunch and Learn with Steve Cuss (March 18), The Stone-Campbell Journal Conference (March 20-21), The Craddock Lectures (April 1), Spring Retreat (April 3-5), The JUFL Empowered to Connect Event (April 3-4) and JUTN Preview Day on April 9. The April 5 senior banquet is postponed and may be rescheduled for a later date. Visit https://johnsonu.edu/coronavirus for the latest.

Lincoln Memorial University: LMU will transition to online classes starting on Monday, March 16, through at least March 27. Campus events are canceled March 16 to at least March 27. EdD classes will meet as scheduled on Saturday, March 14. Students are requested to stay home and participate in online classes from their primary residence. Visit the university’s coronavirus webpage for more information.

Maryville College: Spring break will be extended one week to give officials more time to assess the situation. Residence halls will remain closed throughout this time period (March 16-27). The time and date for vacating the residence halls for students has been extended to noon Monday, March 16. At this point, college-sponsored events such as concerts, the Academic Awards Ceremony and Commencement will go on as scheduled. All Maryville College-sponsored or affiliated international travel has been suspended until further notice. Visit the Maryville College coronavirus information page by clicking here.

Pellissippi State Community Colleges: The college will extend spring break and offer online classes due to coronavirus concerns. Spring break for students will be extended through March 29. Online classes will be offered from March 30-April 12.

Roane State Community Colleges: Roane State confirmed Friday they will extend the school’s spring break to Sunday, March 22. The break was originally set to run from March 9-15. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23, in an online-only format through at least March 29. All campus events between March 16 and March 29 have been canceled. Visit www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus for more information.

University of Tennessee: All in-person classes will be temporarily suspended beginning March 23 at UT-Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center. UT-Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes from March 23 until April 3. Students are expected to stay home after spring break and participate in online classes from their primary residence. UT Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30. UTC students were scheduled to return from their spring break March 16. All non-athletic university events, including those hosted by registered student organizations, will be canceled from March 16 and through April 5. Any student, faculty, or staff who goes on any cruise — no matter the location or itinerary — or travels to an area listed as Level 2 or 3 on the CDC’s COVID-19 travel advisories page must self-isolate for two weeks upon their return home. Click here for more information.

Tusculum University: Classes at all three locations to online teaching, effective Monday, March 16. The following people should not return to our three campuses after spring break: those who believe they have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus, those who have been on a cruise and those who have traveled internationally. Click here for more information.

Walters State Community College: All face-to-face classes to online instruction effective Monday, March 16. All instruction will continue online through March 22. All college events scheduled for the week of March 16-22 are canceled. Click here to visit Walters State’s coronavirus information webpage.

LATEST STORIES