KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported more than 50 new active COVID-19 cases and 44 new recoveries on Thursday as the county continues to see double-digit growth in cases.

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported. There are 34 Knox County patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The 10th death from COVID-19 in the county was reported on Wednesday. The Health Department identified the deceased only as an 81-year-old man. Five of the 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County have been reported in the last week.

Knox County reported 65 new active cases on Thursday. There are now 667 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Knox County has reported 19 consecutive days with double-digit growth in cases. Knox County reported 9 new cases on Saturday, June 20. Fourteen of the 19 days saw 20 or more new cases. At least 45 new cases have been reported in eight of the nine days in July thus far.

Of the 1,485 total cases seen in Knox County, 99 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Knox County lists 36 probable cases of COVID-19 currently on the county website, up from 30 on Wednesday.

The county reported 44 new recovered cases were reported on Thursday, The total number of recoveries is now 808. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.