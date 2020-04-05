Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 110, total of recovered cases now at 60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County went up to 110 on Sunday, according to new information from the Knox County Health Department.
Knox County reported a total of 110 positive local cases on the health department website Saturday after 97 were reported on Saturday.
60 cases have now recovered. Knox County reported a total of 58 recoveries on Saturday.
Deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County remain at one on Sunday. The first Knox County death was announced on Monday.
16 of the 110 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
