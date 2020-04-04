Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 97, total of recovered now 58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County went up to 97 on Saturday, according to new information from the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County reported a total of 97 positive local cases on the health department website Saturday after 93 were reported on Friday.

58 cases have now recovered. Knox County reported a total of 50 recoveries on Friday. The total number of tests conducted grew to 1409.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County remain at one on Saturday. The first Knox County death was announced on Monday.

15 of the 97 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.