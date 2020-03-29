Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This number of confirmed cases is up from 33 reported on Saturday.
KCHD also reports 14 of the positive cases have recovered, and seven of the 41 cases have resulted in hospitalizations.
