Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 58 active cases, 391 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, to bring the county’s case total to 391.
Knox County reported 58 active cases on Saturday, up from 49 on Friday.
Seven new recovered cases were reported. The total number of recoveries is now 328. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are three Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.
Of the 391 cases, 43 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 11 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
