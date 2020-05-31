Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 64 active cases, 403 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, to bring the county’s case total to 403.
Knox County reported 64 active cases on Sunday, up from 58 on Saturday.
RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department issues first red light on reopening benchmark
Six new recovered cases were reported. The total number of recoveries is now 334. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.
Of the 403 cases, 43 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks
- Community holds celebration for COVID-19 survivor
- Coronavirus: Tennessee reports 22,566 COVID-19 cases and 364 deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 58 active cases, 391 total
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors, mental health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 31
- Lake of the Ozarks pool partier tests positive for COVID-19; hundreds potentially exposed
- Senior center operates feeding program in Bell County, Ky.
- Gov. Lee, state requiring COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities
- TN Coronavirus: Case count is 22,085 with 14,965 recoveries
- CDC now projects more than 123,000 coronavirus deaths in US by mid-June
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department issues first red light on reopening benchmark
- Wait over for some on Tennessee unemployment benefits, but issue remains for others
- Some Knox County Public Library branches preparing to reopen