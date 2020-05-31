Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 64 active cases, 403 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, to bring the county’s case total to 403.

Knox County reported 64 active cases on Sunday, up from 58 on Saturday.

Six new recovered cases were reported. The total number of recoveries is now 334. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 403 cases, 43 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.