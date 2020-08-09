Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 1 new death, 107 new cases on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 107 new cases, with 60 additional recoveries on Sunday.

There are 27 Knox County patients currently hospitalized. There have been a total of 4,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 2,233 of those cases being active.

There have now been 45 total deaths in the county and a total of 221 hospitalizations so far.

The total number of recoveries is now at 2,581. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 160 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.