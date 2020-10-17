Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 1 new death, hospitalizations rise by 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Saturday reported one new death and four new hospitalizations.

KCHD reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and there are now 1,181 active cases among Knox County residents. The inactive cases total grew by 106 to 10,755.

Of the 11,479 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 421 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 66 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

KCHD has reported 93 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 88 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in August, 26 in September, and eight in October.

Health officials said last week COVID-19 hospitalizations in and around Knox County are higher than they have ever been, and the hospital systems are urging people to get tested and to follow the safety guidelines.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

