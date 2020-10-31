Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 102 new cases & 133 new inactive cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Saturday reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 133 new inactive cases.

KCHD reported no new deaths on Saturday, however, the death toll in the county during the month of October has now surpassed that of August.

KCHD has reported 105 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 100 of which have come since July 2. The department reported 19 deaths in August, 26 in September, and 20 in October.

Health officials reported 1,435 active cases and 12,262 inactive cases.

Of the 13,137 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 471 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 67 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There are 665 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

