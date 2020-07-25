Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 115 new cases, and one new death

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported 115 new cases on Saturday, along with one new death.

Knox County reported 115 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,954. The county says there are 1,652 active cases and 1,279 recoveries in the county.

Of the 23 deaths in Knox County, 18 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 2,954 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 189 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 44 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 137 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter