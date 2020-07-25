Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 115 new cases, and one new death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported 115 new cases on Saturday, along with one new death.

Knox County reported 115 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,954. The county says there are 1,652 active cases and 1,279 recoveries in the county.

Of the 23 deaths in Knox County, 18 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 2,954 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 189 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 44 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 137 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.