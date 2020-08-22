Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 119 new cases, one new death on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday, Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 119 new cases of COVID-19.

The Knox County Health Department also reported 104 more recoveries.

Of the 53 deaths in Knox County, 48 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,147 active cases in Knox County.

Of the 5,821 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 248 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 40 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,829. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 208 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule this week. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.