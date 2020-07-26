Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 131 new cases, and 16 new recoveries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported 131 new cases on Sunday, along with 16 new recoveries.
Knox County reported 131 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,085 (Saturday, KCHD reported 2,954 total cases). The county says there are 1,767 active cases and 1,295 recoveries in the county.
Of the 23 deaths in Knox County, 18 have occurred since the beginning of July.
Of the 3,085 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 189 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 44 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.
Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County currently lists 138 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
