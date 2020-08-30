Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 137 new cases & one new death Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.
The Knox County Health Department also reported 42 new recoveries.
There are now 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
Of the 6,486 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 264 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
There are now 2,211 active cases in Knox County up from 2,116 on Saturday.
Knox County has reported 20 deaths since the start of August. Of the 57 deaths in Knox County, 52 have occurred since July 2.
The number of recoveries is at 4,448. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department lists 230 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
Testing will return to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 140K total cases, more than 1,500 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Nursing home says it’s allowed to have COVID-19-positive employees working during staffing crisis
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 19th death in August, 56th overall
- Sorting out symptoms: Fall allergies or COVID-19
- Over 10,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week
- Multiple Knox County schools notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases
- William & Mary cheerleader survives 3-month battle with COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 1,936 new cases
- CDC guidelines now say those exposed to coronavirus may not need testing if asymptomatic
- 2nd man arrested for throwing East Nashville house party
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in cases in more than 6 weeks
- Dorm-room parties blamed for U of Miami COVID outbreak
- FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus
- Roane State reports at least two COVID-19 cases on campus