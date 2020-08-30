Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 137 new cases & one new death Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department also reported 42 new recoveries.

There are now 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 6,486 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 264 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

There are now 2,211 active cases in Knox County up from 2,116 on Saturday.

Knox County has reported 20 deaths since the start of August. Of the 57 deaths in Knox County, 52 have occurred since July 2.

The number of recoveries is at 4,448. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 230 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Testing will return to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.