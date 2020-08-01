Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 153 new cases, 2 new deaths Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday as the local active case count is now at 2,145.

The Knox County Health Department reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Two new deaths, as well as 214 new recoveries, were also reported.

The active case count in Knox County is now at 2,145, with a total of 3,914 confirmed cases.

Of the 35 deaths in the county, 30 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 3,914 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 194 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 41 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is now at 1,857. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 123 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.