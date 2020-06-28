Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, total cases at 859

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after 843 total cases were reported on Saturday.

There now have been 859 coronavirus cases in Knox County.

The Health Department reported 12 more active cases on Sunday, up from 211 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 223.

There are 15 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases is 631. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 859 cases, 73 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 29 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information..