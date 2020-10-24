Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 191 new COVID-19 cases & no new deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Health officials also reported 124 new inactive cases. There are now 1,359 active cases among Knox County residents, and 11,474 cases are considered inactive.

KCHD has reported 99 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 94 of which have come since July 2. The department reported 19 deaths in August, 26 in September, and 14 in October.

Of the 12,343 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 453 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 69 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

