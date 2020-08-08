Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new deaths, 103 new recoveries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new deaths and 92 new cases, with 103 additional recoveries on Saturday.

There are 30 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, up from 16 on Friday. There are a total of 4,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 2,183 of those cases being active.

There have now been 44 total deaths in the county.

The total number of recoveries is now at 2,521. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 156 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.