Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, active cases at 211

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department reports 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after 807 total cases were reported on Friday.
There now have been 843 coronavirus cases in Knox County.
The Health Department reported 14 more active cases on Saturday up from 197 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 211.
There are 18 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.
The number of recovered COVID-19 cases is 627. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Of the 843 cases, 73 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 28 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
