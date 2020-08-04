Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 40th death, 139 new recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite a drop in the total number of local active cases, Knox County reported its 40th COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 54 new cases, a 1.31% increase in the total cases. It’s the smallest percentage increase in the total case count since a 1.21% increase on July 12.

The health department also reported 139 new recoveries Tuesday. There are now 2,171 active cases in Knox County, down from 2,256 on Monday.

Knox County has reported 13 new deaths in the last six days. Of the 40 deaths in the county, 35 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 4,165 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 197 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 35 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The total number of recoveries is now 2,086. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department currently lists 132 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Beginning Wednesday, testing will be done from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park. Testing will no longer take place at the Knox County Engineering & Public Works building.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter