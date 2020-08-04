KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite a drop in the total number of local active cases, Knox County reported its 40th COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 54 new cases, a 1.31% increase in the total cases. It’s the smallest percentage increase in the total case count since a 1.21% increase on July 12.

The health department also reported 139 new recoveries Tuesday. There are now 2,171 active cases in Knox County, down from 2,256 on Monday.

Knox County has reported 13 new deaths in the last six days. Of the 40 deaths in the county, 35 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 4,165 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 197 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 35 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The total number of recoveries is now 2,086. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department currently lists 132 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Beginning Wednesday, testing will be done from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park. Testing will no longer take place at the Knox County Engineering & Public Works building.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.