Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 4th new COVID-19 death in last 5 days, 9th overall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 and the county’s ninth death from the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Health officials reported its first death from the coronavirus since April last week and two more deaths on Sunday.

Knox County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 22 recoveries. The total active case count is 495, and there are currently 30 probable cases.

Saturday, the Health Department reported 93 new casesSpikes of 53 and 50 cases were seen on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Of the 1,296 total cases seen in Knox County, 92 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. 

The total number of recoveries is now 792. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

