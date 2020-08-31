Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 68 new cases, one new death on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has 65 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.
There are 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
Of the 6,551 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 207 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
There are now 2,211 active cases in Knox County.
Knox County has reported 21 deaths since the start of August. Of the 58 deaths in Knox County, 53 have occurred since July 2.
The number of recoveries is at 4,448. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department lists 230 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
Testing will return to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports nearly 150K cases, more than 1,600 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus has over 900 people in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine
- 1-year-old boy becomes youngest victim of COVID-19 in Georgia
- Tennessee reports 835 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 137 new cases & one new death Sunday
- Tennessee reports 1,465 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Saturday
- Hamblen County to extend mask mandate through September 30
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 77 new cases, 108 new recoveries & no new deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends COVID-19 State of Emergency order through Sept. 30
- No running through the ‘T’: SEC releases additional football guidelines for bands, visiting fans
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 141 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Blount County Correctional Facility
- Tennessee reports 1,636 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths on Friday
- Coronavirus: Second cluster identified on UT campus, Chancellor Plowman stresses social distancing guidelines
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County sees jump in hospitalizations