Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 68 new cases, one new death on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has 65 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

There are 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 6,551 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 207 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Reminder that the COVID-19 testing location will be at the Jacob Building (3301 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville TN, 37914) next week. Testing will be from 9am-3pm,Tuesday-Friday. Please see below and visit https://t.co/zZWrPFCvuI for more info and other testing sites in Knox County. pic.twitter.com/PKPSC3KNhg — Knox Co Health Dept (@KnoxCoHealthTN) August 30, 2020

There are now 2,211 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has reported 21 deaths since the start of August. Of the 58 deaths in Knox County, 53 have occurred since July 2.

The number of recoveries is at 4,448. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 230 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Testing will return to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.