Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with 46 new recoveries.

The Knox County Health Department reports that the total number of cases so far is 5,318.

No new deaths were reported, the total stands at 49 in the county.

Of the 5,318 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 235 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 34 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,219. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 191 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

During a briefing Friday, Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department clarified how COIVD-19 cases at the University of Tennessee will be counted by counties. The UT cases will be counted in the county where the person with the case (student, staff or faculty) resides. A UT student who test positive and lives in Blount County wil be counted among the Blount County cases, Menefee said.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department will move to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule next week at 12:30 p.m.