Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 75 new cases & 110 new inactive cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Sunday reported 75 new active COVID-19 cases among county residents and 110 new inactive cases.

The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew to 7,612.

The county has reported 73 total coronavirus-related deaths, 69 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 15 so far in September.

There are now 1,812 active cases among Knox County residents, including 374 probable cases.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,123 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 336 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 30 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park. Next week testing will be held Monday through Thursday during the same hours.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.