Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 77 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Knox County went up to 77 on Wednesday, according to new information from the Knox County Health Department.
Knox County reported a total of 77 on the health department website Wednesday, up from 63 reported on Tuesday.
The number of recovered cases grew to 28.
Twelve of the 77 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
No new deaths have been reported after the first local death was reported on Monday.
The total number tested conducted surpassed 1,000 Wednesday with testing up to 1,090.
The Knox County Health Department began reporting new cases daily at 11 a.m. last week. The Knox County Health Department updates their numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
