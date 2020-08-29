Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 77 new cases, 108 new recoveries & no new deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has 77 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 108 new recoveries.

There are now 40 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 6,349 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 263 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

There are now 2,116 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has reported 19 deaths since the start of August. Of the 56 deaths in Knox County, 51 have occurred since July 2.

The number of recoveries is at 4,406. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 229 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Testing will return to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.