Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 83 new cases, three new deaths Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday as the local active case count is now at 2,177.
The Knox County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday; 54 new recoveries were also reported.
The active case count in Knox County is now at 2,177, with a total of 3,997 confirmed cases.
Of the 38 deaths in the county, 33 have occurred since the beginning of July.
Of the 3,997 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 195 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 36 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
The number of recoveries is now at 1,911. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County currently lists 129 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
