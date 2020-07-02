Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports first death from COVID-19 since April, sixth overall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department confirmed the county’s sixth death from COVID-19 and the third day of more than 50 new cases in the last four days.

The death is the first in the county since April 28. There are 18 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from 13 on Wednesday.

The Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases. Spikes of 53 and 50 cases were seen on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

The number of active cases went up by 52 to bring the number of active cases to 323. KCHD also reported 17 new recovered cases Thursday.

There have been 1,047 total cases in the county.

The total number of recoveries is now 718. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 1,047 cases, 83 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 28 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.