KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of new recoveries in Knox County outpaced the number of new active COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

Of the 167 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, there were 121 new recoveries and 46 new active cases. There are now 1,893 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Knox County reported no new deaths on Tuesday. Of the 26 deaths in Knox County, 21 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 3,372 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 184 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 37 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, down from 45 on Monday.

The number of recoveries is now 1,453. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 145 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.