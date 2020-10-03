Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports no new deaths, 67 new active cases & 119 new inactive cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 67 new active cases of the virus on Saturday.

There are now 871 active cases in Knox County and 9,572 inactive cases. The county has reported 84 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 79 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 26 in September.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

This week the Knox County Health Department announced a change to how active and inactive COVID-19 cases are classified as Knox County cases has led to another drop among those numbers.

Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

Of the 10,527 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 381 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 43 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.