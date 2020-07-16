KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox Health Department on Thursday reported the 16th and 17th deaths from COVID-19 in the county as the total number of active cases approached 1,000.

The department on Thursday reported 92 new active cases and 30 new recoveries in addition to the two deaths. There are now 966 active COVID-19 cases and 17 people have died from the virus in Knox County.

Twelve of the 17 deaths have been reported since Thursday, July 2.

Of the 1,906 total cases seen in Knox County, 150 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 47 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, up from 45 on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries grew to 923. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 82 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website, up from 72 on Wednesday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.