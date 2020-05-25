Coronavirus in Tennessee: Memorial Day COVID-19 case count is 20,607, up 462

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Memorial Day in Tennessee is 20,607 with 338 deaths from COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases rose by 462 – or 2.3%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by two — 0.6% — from Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

There have been 1,594 people hospitalized and 13,073 have recovered. The number of people tested is 396,219.

Phase 2 economic reopening for Knox County and Knoxville begins Tuesday. Some of the main recommendations of Phase 2 include:

Limiting social settings and gatherings to 50 people maximum. This increase from phase one doesn’t change the need to physically distance.

Continuing to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.

Implementing strict physical distancing protocols when possible.

Increasing services slowly, when possible, to give the business time to build and test safety protocols.

Limiting the use of common areas where employees are likely to congregate and interact.

Considering special accommodations for higher-risk individuals.

Operating by walk-in registration, appointment or reservation when possible.