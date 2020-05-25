Coronavirus in Tennessee: Memorial Day COVID-19 case count is 20,607, up 462

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Memorial Day in Tennessee is 20,607 with 338 deaths from COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Cases rose by 462 – or 2.3%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by two — 0.6% — from Sunday, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 1,594 people hospitalized and 13,073 have recovered. The number of people tested is 396,219.
Phase 2 economic reopening for Knox County and Knoxville begins Tuesday. Some of the main recommendations of Phase 2 include:
- Limiting social settings and gatherings to 50 people maximum. This increase from phase one doesn’t change the need to physically distance.
- Continuing to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
- Implementing strict physical distancing protocols when possible.
- Increasing services slowly, when possible, to give the business time to build and test safety protocols.
- Limiting the use of common areas where employees are likely to congregate and interact.
- Considering special accommodations for higher-risk individuals.
- Operating by walk-in registration, appointment or reservation when possible.
