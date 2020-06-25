Coronavirus in Tennessee: New cases increase by 799 for 38,034 total

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 799 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — a 2.1% one-day increase — to bring the total to 38,034.

Deaths rose to 567 on Thursday, an increase of 11 from Wednesday — a 2% increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 25,280 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,431 people hospitalized and 727,268 have been tested.

