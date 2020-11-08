Coronavirus in Tennessee: Over 281K COVID-19 cases and nearly 3,600 deaths reported in the state Sunday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health has reported 3,636 new COVID-19 cases along with five new deaths on Sunday.
There are 1,490 people currently hospitalized, along with 1,656 new recoveries.
Totals:
- Cases: 281,851
- Deaths: 3,595
- Tests: 3,855,628
- Recoveries: 250,818
