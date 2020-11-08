Coronavirus in Tennessee: Over 281K COVID-19 cases and nearly 3,600 deaths reported in the state Sunday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health has reported 3,636 new COVID-19 cases along with five new deaths on Sunday.

There are 1,490 people currently hospitalized, along with 1,656 new recoveries.

Totals:

Cases: 281,851

Deaths: 3,595

Tests: 3,855,628

Recoveries: 250,818

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 281,851 as of November 8, 2020 including 3,595 deaths, 1,490 current hospitalizations and 250,818 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 9.63%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/AFg6J213dL — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 8, 2020

