Coronavirus in Tennessee: RAM suspending clinics due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — COVID-19 is impacting how Remote Area Medical operates.
The nonprofit provides free medical, dental and vision care for those who are uninsured.
RAM is suspending all mobile medical clinics from March 16 through May 28, as the organization follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social gatherings.
Volunteers and staff who normally work at the headquarters are now working from home and practicing social distancing.
In the meantime, they’re working toward new ways to help those in need.
“We’ve partnered with a company called Care Clicks. We’re just at the very beginning stages of that. The way I like to look at that is that it’ll become a virtual clinic. We’ll be setting those up online and we’re still working with what that’ll look like. Those 500 patients who come to our clinics every weekend, how do we take care of them?”Jeff Eastman – CEO, RAM
RAM was called to recruit volunteers to help collect forms and direct traffic in drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Chicago just recently.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 1,800 cases reported, Gov. Lee issues order closing all nonessential businesses
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive
- White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast
- Job cuts pile up, Ford to make ventilators at parts plant
- Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock
- Coronavirus: East Tenn. businesses react to governor’s executive order
- Local doctor gives tips on how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
- Knox Co. Schools staff working to put together â€˜KCS at Homeâ€™ educational resources for students
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
- LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22
- SCORE helps small businesses apply for disaster relief loans
- Six cases of COVID-19 found at East Memphis assisted living facility
- Tracking coronavirus: Knoxville preparing site for homeless if they contract COVID-19