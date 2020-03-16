Coronavirus in Tennessee: Restaurants working to reduce spread

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday, Knox County and city leaders called for restaurants to greatly reduce the capacity and increase safety amid coronavirus concerns.
MORE: ‘Prepared not scared’: Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus
In East Tennessee, WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with restaurant management about what they’re doing to keep their staff and you safe already.
The City of Knoxville has issued guidance to restaurants and bars which encourages them to use takeout and delivery services, limit seating to 50% of capacity, and separate occupied tables by at least 6 feet.
